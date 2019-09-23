Bills start 3-0 after late score beats Bengals

Frank Gore scored on a 1-yard run with 1:50 remaining to give Buffalo a 21-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the Bills' home opener. Buffalo is 3-0 for the first time since 2008.

After Gore's touchdown, the Bengals mounted a drive in the final minute to Buffalo's 28-yard line, but Tre'Davious White intercepted a pass by Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton at the 10-yard line to end the game. Gore rushed for a team-high 76 yards on 14 carries. Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 23 of 36 passes for 243 yards, with a touchdown and interception.

Buffalo took an 8-0 lead with 3:07 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Dawson Knox, which was followed by a 2-point conversion pass from Allen to Cole Beasley. The score capped a seven-play, 73-yard drive that took 3:05 off of the clock. Buffalo took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on a pair of field goals by Stephen Hauschka -- a 34-yard conversion with 10:33 left in the second quarter and a 45-yarder with 2:16 left in the first half.

Cincinnati (0-3) finally got on the board in the third quarter with an assist from its defense. Following a 27-yard interception return by Darius Phillips to the Buffalo 22-yard line, the Bengals took advantage of the opportunity three plays later, cutting Buffalo's lead to 14-7 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Dalton with 5:50 left in the third quarter.

The Bengals then put together a long march and tied the game at 14 with 12:27 left in the game on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Joe Mixon, which finished an 11-play, 82-yard drive. Cincinnati took a 17-14 lead with 4:54 remaining on a 43-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.

Dalton was 20 of 36 for 249 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.

