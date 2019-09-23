Lahiri cards 69 to finish tied 45th at Sanderson Farms C'ship

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri rounded off the week with a three-under 69 to end Tied-45th at the Sanderson Farms Championship here. In the final round, Lahiri had a fine start with four birdies in first seven holes including birdies from 22 feet, 18 feet and 11 feet.

But he then bogeyed ninth. He had another birdie on 14th and yet another putt dropped from over 16 feet to get to five-under. Then a missed chance from 11 feet and another inside five feet. A week after producing its first winner from Chile, the PGA Tour got its first winner from Colombia, as Sebastián Muñoz made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, and then beat Sungjae Im with a par on the first extra hole to win the title.

Muñoz, who closed with a two-under 70, made it two straight weeks for South American winners, following Joaquin Niemann winning last week at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Niemann won by six shots at The Greenbrier. Muñoz had it far more difficult. He was among four players in the run over the back nine at the Country Club of Jackson.

At one point, it looked as though the 21-year-old Im would snatch his first victory when he made a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th, got up-and-down from a bunker on the reachable 15th for birdie, and made it three straight birdies with a 12-foot putt. He closed with a 66, and that looked like it might be enough.

Byeong Hun An made consecutive bogeys to fall out of contention and Carlos Ortiz had problems with putting. Muñoz lost two opportunities on the 14th and the 15th green that went into the bunker, leading to bogey.

He parred 16th and 17th and on the 18th he was perfect with a big drive. He followed up with an approach to 15 feet below the hole and putted it out. The 26-year-old from Bogota, who played his college golf at North Texas, joined Im at 18-under 270. In the playoff, Im went left into the Bermuda rough and caught a flier, while Muñoz was in the right rough and it came out 30 yards short.

His chip-and-run rolled out to just under four feet. Im did well to pitch out of rough to just over six feet by the hole but his par putt didn't even touch the cup. Muñoz rolled in the par putt and completed the win.

