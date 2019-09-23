YuppTV Bags Digital Rights for BCCI Home Season 2019-20

YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South Asian content, has acquired the digital streaming rights for BCCI Home Season 2019-20. In doing so, YuppTV will bring the most-awaited cricketing extravaganza of this year to all its users in Continental Europe (Non-Exclusive), SAARC countries (except India), Central and South America, and Central Asia. Cricket fans in the Middle-East region can also stream the Paytm South Africa tour of India on the YuppTV platform.

Commenting on the latest development, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO – YuppTV, said, "We are excited to be enabling live, on-the-go access to all the cricketing action unfolding in the much-anticipated BCCI Home Season 2019-20 on our platform. By acquiring non-exclusive digital rights to the much-awaited cricketing season, we will provide cricket enthusiasts across the world to catch their favourite sports stars in action. The development also underlines our continued commitment to enabling convenient, real-time access to high-octane sporting action to millions of users across the globe."

Comprising a total of 26 matches, the home season has kicked-off with the Paytm South Africa tour of India on September 15, 2019, with a match in Dharamsala. Bangladesh, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Australia will also compete for the bragging rights with India on its home soil, before South Africa rounds off the home season with a final match in Kolkata on March 18, 2020. All the matches will be played within India, across a range of cities including Bengaluru, Mohali, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Indore, Rajkot, Vizag, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Guwahati, among others.

YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250 TV channels and 3000+ movies in 13 languages. YuppTV, received funding from Emerald Media, a Pan-Asian platform established by leading global investment firm KKR for investing in the media and entertainment sector, wherein Emerald Media acquired a significant minority stake in the company for US$50mn. YuppTV had earlier raised its Series A round of funding from Poarch Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

YuppTV is currently ranked #1 Internet Pay TV platform for Indians living abroad and the largest Internet TV platform from premium content availability in India. YuppTV is the most downloaded Indian SmartTV app and it also boasts of 13 million mobile downloads with 4.0 user rating.

