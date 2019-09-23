Legendary cricketer Madhav Apte dies

Veteran cricketer Madhav Apte died after suffering a cardiac arrest here on Monday morning, a family member said. He was 86.

The former India and Mumbai opener was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital where he breathed his last at 6.09 am, his son Vaman Apte told PTI. Madhav Apte played seven Tests in which he scored 542 runs, with a lone hundred and three fifties to his credit.

His highest score was 163 not out. He had a much better first class record where he scored 3,336 runs from 67 matches, including six hundreds and 16 fifties. His highest first class score was 165 not out.

He made his Test debut against Pakistan at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai in November 1952 and played his last test against West Indies at Kingston in April 1953. In his debut Test, he made 30 and 10 not out, respectively.

He was the first Indian opener to aggregate over 400 runs in a Test series (460 runs against West Indies in 1953). He also captained Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Madhav Apte was assigned as the opening batsman by legendary Vinoo Mankad. He played along with several legendary cricketers, including Mankad, Polly Umrigar, Vijay Hazare and Rusi Modi.

He earlier also served as president of the iconic CCI, an official said. He played the Kanga League till he was 70 years old.

Till his last breath, he was president of the 'Legends Club', a group formed to celebrate the achievements of different sportspersons. His funeralwas held in the afternoon at Shivaji Park crematorium and attended by veteran cricketersSunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and former Mumbai stalwart Milind Rege.

National selector Jatin Paranjpe, his father Vasu and noted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle were also present. Former Mumbai cricketer Shishir Hattangadi took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

"Another institution of Bombay and Mumbai Cricket comes to an end. RIP Madhav Rao Apte. Will treasure those long discussions with you cricket from your days!" he tweeted. "Madhav Apte had a bag of stories. From Vinoo Mankad to his buddy Subhya Fergie Gupte. To listen to him was rewinding cricket history. Dignified affable yet accessible as senior. Passing Pedder Road and Woodland Apartments each time will bring back memories with a smile.#RIP, Hattangadi said in another tweet.

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar also condoled his death. "Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir. I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14. Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15- year old. He always supported me & was a well wisher. May his Soul Rest In Peace," Tendulkar said in a tweet.

Mumbai stalwart Amol Mazumdar also expressed grief over the death of another one from the 'golden generation'. "Sad news indeed about Madhav Apte sir. Shared many memories. Another of the golden generation of Mumbai Giants passes away. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Former India player Vinod Kambli said Apte always pushed him to do well. "At a loss of words, hearing about passing away of Madhav Apte Sir. I knew him as a kid and looked upto him for advice. He always motivated me and pushed me to do well. Both me and my father had the privilegeof playing cricket with him. May your soul rest in peace Sir," Kambli tweeted.

Another former India player Yusuf Pathan also expressed his condolences. "Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri Madhav Apte. He was one of the finest batsmen for India and Bombay.

Condolences to his family members, friends and closed ones. #RIP," tweeted Pathan.

The Mumbai Cricket Association also condoled his demise..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)