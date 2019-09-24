Eagles WR Agholor to treat hero who threw him shade to game

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor is turning one of his worst games as a pro -- and some pretty strong shade thrown his way -- into a generous gift for a Philadelphia resident who helped save kids from a burning building. On Sunday afternoon, Agholor dropped a pass and lost a fumble in a 27-24 loss at home to the Detroit Lions. Playing without injured starting receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, the Eagles' healthy pass "catchers" finished the Sunday with eight combined drops.

Hours later, in the wee hours of Monday morning, a fire erupted at a building in West Philadelphia that has businesses on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floors. Before firefighters could arrive, good Samaritans jumped into action to get people out of the apartments. That included Nadir Darby and Hakim Laws, friends who helped children escape the fire. One of them ran up into the apartment and threw the children out of a window, while the other man stood on the sidewalk and caught them. Six children were hospitalized, but all were expected to be OK, according to reports.

Later at the scene, the man who caught the kids spoke with reporters about his actions, and offered up the following: "My man just started throwing babies out the window, and we was catching them -- unlike Agholor."

The soundbite got plenty of attention on social media throughout the day, including Agholor's. "Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him," Agholor tweeted Monday night.

