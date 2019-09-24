Motor racing-Two Schumachers on track in Sochi support races

Two Schumachers will compete in Russian Grand Prix support races this weekend, with Michael's son Mick racing in Formula Two and Ralf's son David taking the Formula Three seat of injured Australian Alex Peroni. Peroni, 19, suffered a broken vertebra in a huge airborne crash at this month's Italian Grand Prix weekend and has been ruled out of the season-ending double-header.

Mick, 20, is a Ferrari academy driver and competes for the Prema team in Formula Two, one rung below Formula One. His father won a record seven F1 championships. Campos Racing indicated 17-year-old David, whose father won six races with Williams between 2001-03, could have a future with them beyond 2019.

"He is a young talent and it would be nice to get a commitment in place for longer than Sochi," said Campos CEO Salvatore Gandolfo in a statement.

