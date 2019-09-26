Report: Saints to bring back LB Anthony

Former New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick Stephone Anthony is returning to his old team to help fill a void at linebacker, according to an NFL Network report Anthony, the 31st overall selection in the 2015 draft by the Saints, will fill the vacancy created after rookie linebacker Kaden Elliss, a seventh-round pick out of Idaho, was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Anthony started all 16 games of his rookie season with the Saints, recording 112 tackles with an interception, two forced fumbles and a touchdown on a fumble recovery. But he started just three games in 2016 and was traded to the Miami Dolphins before the start of the 2017 season. Anthony played in all 16 games for the Dolphins last season, but did not start in any of them. He had seven tackles. He was in camp with both the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets this summer but was released by both teams.

In New Orleans, Anthony will be reunited with special teams coach Darren Rizzi, who was also at Miami. Anthony is expected to help on special teams with the Saints.

