We are better in penalty shoot-outs than in proper games: Man U coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After edging out Rochdale AFC on penalties in the Carabao Cup, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the side is better in penalty shoot-outs than in proper 90 minutes game. The proper match action between United and Rochdale ended in a 1-1 draw, after which a penalty shoot-out was played in which United came out triumphant 5-3.

"We handled it really well. I'm very pleased with the confidence. You know we're better in penalty shoot-outs than in proper games," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "We go 1-0 up in many games and again we go 1-0 up and you think 'go on then. It is the key now and it is a learning curve for these boys. We need to go for the second. At this club, you don't just sit back and hope that's enough. If you settle for good enough that's not what we want," the manager added.

Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Mason Greenwood, and Daniel James converted their penalties for United. Greenwood had given a United lead in the 68th minute of the match, but Solskjaer's men had to go into penalties after 16-year-old Luke Matheson struck a goal for Rochdale.

Solskjaer praised Greenwood and said his performance is a positive for the team. "He has got two great feet. It must be a nightmare for defenders with him one-on-one in the box. He can go both ways which for me is fantastic. You can just see that he has got quality. He will get his share of games. He is young and we have to allow him to grow," Solskjaer said.

United is currently at the eighth position in the Premier League standings and are 10 points behind table-toppers Liverpool. The side recorded a 4-0 win against Chelsea in their opening match of the league but they have only won one match once since a tight 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

United will next take on Arsenal in the Premier League, while they will face Chelsea next in the Carabao Cup. (ANI)

