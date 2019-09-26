Thomas best-placed Indian in Shanghai

Rayhan Thomas could manage only a disappointing one-over 73 but was still the best placed Indian at Tied-28th on the opening day of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships, here on Thursday. None of the other six Indians broke par at the challenging Sheshan Golf Club.

The next best Indian behind Thomas was Harshjeet Singh Sethie (76), who was T-54 with three birdies, five bogeys and a double. Kartik Sharma, who began with two birdies in first three holes, had a roller-coaster of a round with four birdies, seven bogeys and a double for 77 and was T-60th. Vinay Kumar Yadav (79), Girraj Khadka (81) and GN Basvaraju (81) had forgettable rounds and need low scores to stay on for the weekend.

Last year Thomas followed a 74 with 64-65-66 in Singapore to finish runner-up. "I will need to do something like that," said Thomas, who did not make birdies at any of the Par-5s into birdies and actually bogeyed one of them.

Australia’s 21-year-old Blake Windred, ranked 11th best amateur in the world, shot a stunning nine-under 63 to take a two-shot lead. He made ample use of ideal scoring conditions to get nine birdies against no bogeys for the best first round ever in the history of Asia-Pacific Amateur golf.

Defending champion Takumi Kanaya shot 72 and was Tied-24th, while the 2017 champion, Lin Yuxin carded 68 to be Tied-third. Asian Games individual gold medallist Keita Nakajima (71) is Tied-17th and one shot better than Kanaya, who was his teammate in the gold medal winning squad in 2018 Asiad in Jakarta.

