BCCI Elections: Deadline for nominating state representatives is Oct 4

BCCI electoral officer N Gopalaswami on Thursday set October 4 as the deadline for nomination of state representatives for the BCCI Annual General Meeting. The BCCI AGM cum elections is scheduled on October 23 in Mumbai. The elections were earlier scheduled for October 22 but was pushed ahead by a day due to assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

In the BCCI elections timeline issued by Gopalaswami, it was stated that the draft electoral roll will be released at 5 pm on October 4. The final electoral roll will be released on October 10. The window to file nomination applications is set for October 11, 12 and 14 between 11 am and 3 pm. The scrutiny of the applications will be done on October 15 and on the same day the list of valid nominated candidates will be announced.

The final step before the October 23 election will be announcement of contesting candidates and that will be done on October 16. The state units have to conduct their elections by October 4 after the Committee of Administrators (COA) running Indian cricket extended the deadline twice.

The BCCI elections will mark an end to the tenure of the Supreme Court-appointed COA which has been administering the game since January 2017 and was mandated to implement the administrative reforms suggested by the Justice (Retd) R M Lodha committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)