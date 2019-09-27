International Development News
LB Irvin (hamstring) to make Panthers debut Sunday

Carolina
27-09-2019
Veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin is set to make his Carolina Panthers debut Sunday after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury. Irvin was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but coach Ron Rivera said he expects him to play against the Houston Texans.

Irvin, 31, signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Panthers in March after splitting last season with the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons. Seattle's first-round pick (15th overall) in 2012, Irvin has tallied 43.5 sacks and three interceptions in 106 games with the Seahawks (2012-15), Raiders (2016-18) and Falcons.

COUNTRY : United States
