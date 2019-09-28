Jaguars CB Ramsey (back) questionable for Sunday game

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Between calling in sick, reporting back and hamstring injuries, and being present at the birth of his daughter, Ramsey didn't practice this week.

The Jags listed the back injury, which he is believed to have suffered last week against the Tennessee Titans, along with "personal" as the reason for Ramsey's status. On Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast on Sirius XM, the disgruntled defensive back reiterated his trade request on Thursday because he has lost respect for the franchise.

"I'm not sure if I've played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands. For me, respect is a huge thing," Ramsey, 24, said. "I kinda touched on it a little bit last week in last week's podcast, but once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways. On the season, the All-Pro cornerback has 17 tackles in three games.

