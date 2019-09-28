Jorginho, Willian score as Chelsea thrash Brighton

Chelsea thrashed Brighton by 2-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge here on Saturday. The first half saw a tough fight between the two teams and no one managed to score a goal.

In the second half, Brighton's Adam Webster was awarded Yellow card by the referee for bringing down Mason Mount in the 49th minute of the game. Chelsea was awarded a penalty kick.

Jorginho did not miss out on the opportunity and netted a goal, giving his club a 1-0 lead over Brighton. The final goal of the game came from Willian in the 76th minute. No more goals were scored afterwards as Chelsea sealed off the game by 2-0. Chelsea will now take on Southampton on October 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)