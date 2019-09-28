International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Jorginho, Willian score as Chelsea thrash Brighton

Chelsea thrashed Brighton by 2-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge here on Saturday.

ANI London
Updated: 28-09-2019 23:05 IST
Jorginho, Willian score as Chelsea thrash Brighton

Chelsea's Willian (left)with teammate Fikayo Tomori (right) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea thrashed Brighton by 2-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge here on Saturday. The first half saw a tough fight between the two teams and no one managed to score a goal.

In the second half, Brighton's Adam Webster was awarded Yellow card by the referee for bringing down Mason Mount in the 49th minute of the game. Chelsea was awarded a penalty kick.

Jorginho did not miss out on the opportunity and netted a goal, giving his club a 1-0 lead over Brighton. The final goal of the game came from Willian in the 76th minute. No more goals were scored afterwards as Chelsea sealed off the game by 2-0. Chelsea will now take on Southampton on October 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019