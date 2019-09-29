International Development News
Athletics-Coleman pulls out of 200 metres at world championships

Reuters
Updated: 29-09-2019 21:08 IST
World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman has pulled out of the 200 metres, a day after the American won the blue riband event. Coleman, 23, was left off the starting list for Sunday's opening heats at the world championships and his manager Emanuel Hudson said he was still feeling the strain after his performance the previous evening.

"He is sore from yesterday and didn't leave the stadium until after 1am," he said in a text message to Reuters. "Couldn't take the strain today."

