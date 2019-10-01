Alyssa Healy happy with Australia's young talent pool

Australian wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy has expressed her satisfaction over the young talent that the team from down under possesses. Australia thrashed Sri Lanka in the second T20I by nine wickets. The bowlers were exceptional during the game and took wickets at regular intervals to restrict Sri Lanka for 84/8.

Nicola Carey and Eris Burns, who were included as the replacements in the side, put up a wonderful display, showcasing the strength of Australia's bench. "I think every single person in this squad can contribute at any point in time. There's probably another eight or nine players that are outside this group putting their hand up and wanting selection for that T20 World Cup, so it's great to see that we've got the depth and the talent there that they can come out and perform when need be," the ICC quoted Healy as saying.

Carey, who was playing her second T20I, picked up a wicket and gave away just nine runs in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. "She's been really good in that T20 format for a long period, especially in the WBBL. For her to get a crack tonight in the Aussie colors - she did herself no harm in putting her hand up for next game if Delissa Kimmince is not fit," Healy said.

Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Wednesday. (ANI)

