Vaibhav Gehlot files his nomination, all set to become RCA President

Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Tuesday filed his nomination and is set to become president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). After failing to make an impression in politics, Vaibhav filed his nomination for the post of president in the controversial RCA elections scheduled for October 4.

Vaibhav had lost to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of BJP by a huge margin from Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Vaibhav, who has little experience in cricket administration, appears to be heading for an unanimous victory, but his election would push the RCA into yet another era of political interference in the sport.

He is being backed by senior Congress leader and current RCA president C P Joshi and his trusted district associations. Vaibhav was challenged by another senior Congressmen from Nagaur District Cricket Association Rameshwar Dudi, creating an awkward position for the ruling party in the state.

The decision of disqualifying three districts -- Nagaur, Alwar and Sriganganagar -- on ground of having connect with former RCA chief Lalit Modi, who has been banned for life by the BCCI, came as a huge relief for Vaibhav. But the rival group feels that his nomination is still controversial because his appointment as the treasurer in the Rajsamand District Cricket Association was not fair.

Vaibhav made his entry into cricket administration after being elected as treasurer of Rajsamand District Cricket Association and the RCA election officer R R Rashmi gave him the green signal after hearing all the objections. The final voter list was issued on Tuesday.

There was only one nomination on Tuesday but the picture is quite clear because the Joshi group is sitting pretty with over 25 votes. The last date for nominations is on Wednesday.

