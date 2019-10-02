Sports News Roundup: Brazier destroys the field to clinch first 800 meters title for US and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

With Mystics' Delle Donne hurt, Sun level WNBA Finals

The Washington Mystics, playing without injured league MVP Elena Delle Donne for most of the game, fell to the visiting Connecticut Sun 99-87 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night. The Sun got a combined 53 points and 30 rebounds from Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas in leveling the best-of-five series at one game apiece.

NFL notebook: Bengals WR Ross reportedly out several games

Cincinnati wideout John Ross will miss multiple games due to a right shoulder injury sustained during the Bengals' Monday night loss in Pittsburgh, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Per NFL Network, Ross' absence could be "in the range of a month or so." Ross had his arm in a sling after the 27-3 defeat, which dropped the Bengals to 0-4. The team has been without star wideout A.J. Green since training camp, and Green is expected to miss a few more games.

Pole vaulter Kendricks takes second world gold after duel with Duplantis

Sam Kendricks of the United States clinched his second consecutive world title on Tuesday after a duel with European champion Armand Duplantis that electrified the usually muted crowd at Khalifa International Stadium. Kendricks stayed alive by clearing 5.87 and 5.97 metres in his third and final attempts but it was his first-time clearance at 5.92 that put him above Duplantis and earned him gold when neither man could clear 6.02.

Asher-Smith storms into 200m final while Thompson withdraws from semi-final

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith led the charge into the 200 meters final at the world athletics championships on Tuesday while Jamaican Olympic champion Elaine Thompson pulled out to leave the gold medal up for grabs. A silver medalist in the 100m, Asher-Smith will go into Wednesday's final as the clear favorite for gold after cruising home in 22.16 seconds ahead of Americans Brittany Brown (22.46) and Anglerne Annelus (22.49) who posted the top times in the other two heats.

Leading coach Salazar gets four-year ban for doping violations

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners, including Olympic and world champion Mo Farah, has been banned for four years for doping violations. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said Salazar was punished for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes.

Nats stun Hader, Brewers in NL wild-card game

Washington Nationals rookie Juan Soto tracked a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader and quickly recognized a fastball down the middle of the plate. He ripped the ball into right field -- and helped send Washington into the next round of the playoffs.

Lyles brightens dark day with 200m gold

American Noah Lyles shot to 200 meters world championships gold on Tuesday, providing a bright finish to a day darkened by yet another doping scandal. The showman Lyles, his hair dyed silver after a heroic anime character, kicked off what many predict will be a glittering career by winning his first world title by storming across the line unthreatened in a time off 19.83 seconds.

MLB roundup: A's select Manaea for wild-card start

The Oakland Athletics tabbed left-hander Sean Manaea to start the American League wild-card game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Manaea missed most of the season after left shoulder surgery, but he has been superb since returning to the majors. He went 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA in five starts, posting 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings, while giving up just 16 hits and seven walks.

Brazier destroys the field to clinch first 800 meters title for U.S.

Donavan Brazier stormed home and broke the world championship record to claim a first-ever world title for the United States in the men's 800 meters on Tuesday. The 22-year-old, running in his first world or Olympic final, destroyed the field as he raced past Puerto Rican Wesley Vazquez with 300 meters left to win in one minute 42.34 seconds.

Heat F Johnson fails conditioning tests, sent home

The Miami Heat sent veteran forward James Johnson home from training camp Tuesday for failing to meet the team's conditioning standards. Johnson, 32, was deemed not physically ready to begin training camp practices on Monday when the Heat convened for media day activities. Instead of joining his teammates during their first on-court action on Tuesday, he was told to leave the team hotel.

