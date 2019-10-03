Scindia camp sweeps Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association polls

The panel supported by Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's faction on Wednesday swept the election to the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) here. Panel member Abhilash Khandekar was elected president of the MPCA unopposed.

In the election for the secretary's post, Sanjeev Rao defeated Amitabh Vijayvargiya by 17 votes. For the post of treasurer, Pawan Jain emerged victorious, defeating his rival Prem Patel by 78 votes.

Ramnik Singh Saluja was elected unopposed as vice- president of the MPCA. Siddhiyani Patni was elected unopposed to the post of joint secretary of the association.

Congratulating the winners, Scindia, a former MPCA president, said, "I am confident the tradition of goodwill and cooperation will be carried forward by the new office- bearers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)