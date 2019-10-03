Boxer Sarita Devi signed up by Fast&Up

Former World Champion boxer L Sarita Devi has signed up with Fast&Up, a company that produces nutrition supplements and drinks. Sarita is currently participating at the World Championships in Russia, where a gold or silver will ensure her direct entry for the Olympic Qualifier in Wuhan, China.

"This is a very important phase in my career where everything depends on my qualification for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. At such an important juncture, support from Fast&Up surely means a lot to me," said the 37-year-old. "Fast&Up helps me in enhancing my game by boosting my strength, stamina and overall fitness."

Sarita emphasised on post-training recovery and rest to stay on top of her game. "While experience is of great value in sports, as we get older a lot of emphasis needs to be given on post-training, post-match recovery. It is extremely important," she said.

"I am happy that we have access to good hydration and nutrition in India now. I am sure Fast&Up which is being used by many international athletes will help me in my endeavour too." She also expressed confidence of doing well at the World Championships in Russia.

"I am well-prepared mentally and physically to win a medal here in Russia. I have worked a lot on my speed, foot work, agility and faster punches," said the decorated boxer, who will part part in 60kg category at the prestigious tournament. Fast&Up recently announced the signing of long-distance runner Govindan Lakshmanan.

The company is in partnership with over 100 Indian athletes which include Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal, table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and footballer Iain Hume.

