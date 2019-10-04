Sandhu takes sole lead in Taiwan Masters

India's Ajeetesh Sandhu mixed five birdies with two bogeys for a second round score of three-under-par 69 to take a one-shot lead at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters golf tournament here on Friday. Sandhu, who started his round one shot off the pace, was two clear at one stage, but then dropped two shots to fall into a tie for the lead with Miguel Carballo (72-66).

However, the Indian, who has one win also in Chinese Taipei at the TPC Yeangder, birdied the 16th to take sole possession of the lead at seven-under-par 137. Another Indian S Chikkarangappa, who missed two consecutive cuts in his last two events, found relief as he also progressed into the weekend rounds after posting a 71 to take a share of sixth place at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club.

Rashid Khan (72-71), Chiragh Kumar (72-71) were tied-17th at one-under, while Viraj Madappa (72-72) and Khalin Joshi (71-73) were tied-29th. Among other Indians, Shiv Kapur (75-72), Aadil Bedi (74-74), Abhijit Chadha (72-76), Aman Raj (71-78) and Jeev Milkha Singh (76-77) missed the cut. "I'm pleased with how I've played in the last two days and now taking a one-shot lead into the weekend. It's always nice to be leading a tournament but there's still a long way to go," Sandhu said.

"I didn't play too well on the par-five and I'm disappointed with that. But overall, it was still solid as I hit most of the fairways and greens. I missed a few of them but that's to be expected in golf. "Obviously, this is a country where I've won before and that feeling definitely adds to the positive vibes I have this week."

Chikka had his best finish of this year's Asian Tour at the Hero Indian Open in March where he finished tied-10th at the European Tour co-sanctioned event. This season he has also won two titles on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) circuit.

Although he is still looking for his first Asian Tour victory, Chikka came very close at the end of last year when he finished tied-second at the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open at Anahita in December. Philippines' Miguel Tabuena (72) was third at five-under 139, while Suradit Yongcharoenchai (71-69) and Tirawat Kaewsiribadnit (72-68) were tied fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)