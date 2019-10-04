REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

The Williams Formula One team defended their decision to retire Robert Kubica’s car from last Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix after the Polish driver’s sponsors demanded an explanation on Thursday. BASKETBALL-WNBA/
Basketball: No panic as Mystics await injured Delle Donne's WNBA Finals status (Reuters) - An injury to Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne could flip the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals on its head but the team are refusing to panic as they contemplate life without the game’s best player.
SAILING-AMERICASCUP-BRITAIN/ Sailing: Ainslie hopes to rule new America's Cup wave on board 'Britannia'
PORTSMOUTH (Reuters) - Ben Ainslie named his new multi-million dollar America’s Cup yacht “Britannia” on Friday, as he launched the revolutionary foiling AC75 he hopes will bring international sport’s oldest trophy back to Britain. UPCOMING
SOCCER-FRANCE-AMI-OLM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Amiens vs Marseille Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap
Olympique de Marseille travel to Amiens in Ligue 1. 4 Oct 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 5 Oct 11:30 ET, 15:30 GMT
ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019
Day eight of the World Athletics Championships in Doha. 4 Oct 17:10 ET, 21:10 GMT
TENNIS-BEIJING/ (PIX) Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open
Action from the semi-finals of the China Open - a WTA Premier tournament in Beijing. 5 Oct
TENNIS-BEIJING/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open
Action from the semi-finals of the China Open - an ATP 500 event in Beijing. 5 Oct 05:00 ET, 09:00 GMT
GOLF-SHRINERS/ Golf - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open third round
World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first PGA Tour appearance of the new season as he heads a strong field at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. 5 Oct
CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - First test
India and South Africa meet in the first of the three-test series in Visakhapatnam. 5 Oct
GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. 5 Oct
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-NAM/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Namibia - News conferences & training
World champions New Zealand prepare to play Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game at the Tokyo Stadium. 5 Oct 03:30 ET, 07:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-URY/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Uruguay
Australia play Uruguay in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Oita Stadium. 5 Oct 05:15 ET, 09:15 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ARG/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Argentina
England play Argentina in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium. 5 Oct 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-WSM/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Samoa
Japan play Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game at the City of Toyota Stadium. 5 Oct 10:30 ET, 14:30 GMT
MOTOR-MOTOGP-THAILAND/ (TV) Motorcycling - MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Qualifying
Qualifying for the Thailand Grand Prix - the 15th race of the MotoGP season. 5 Oct 07:10 ET, 11:10 GMT
