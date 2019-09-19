Rugby-New Zealand team to play South Africa in World Cup

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen named the following team on Thursday for Saturday's World Cup Pool B match against South Africa in Yokohama:

New Zealand: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Ardie Savea, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Nepu Laulala, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Angus Ta'avao, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Sonny Bill Williams, 23-Ben Smith.

