Aditi Ashok makes cut on LPGA, lies T-32nd

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok mixed three birdies with as many bogeys for an even par 71 to make the cut at tied-32nd position at the Ladies PGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic here. Aditi, who missed her home Open, the Hero Women's Indian Open which she won in 2016, for this event on LPGA, twice birdied and gave away gains on the very next hole on second and third and then sixth and seventh.

A third time, she bogeyed 15th but birdied 17th to card 71. Cheyenne Knight (66-67), Alena Sharp (68-65) and Brittany Altomare (67-66) share the lead.

Sharp closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th for a 65 while Altomare had a bogey free 66 to reach nine-under 133 at Old American Golf Club. The three leaders are winless on the LPGA Tour.

First-round leader Stephanie Meadow was eight-under following her opening 63 with a 71. She is currently sole fourth. Jaye Marie Green and Katherine Perry each shot 68 to reach seven-under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)