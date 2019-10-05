Women's World Boxing C'ship: Saweety Boora in last-16, Neeraj Phogat ousted

Former silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) advanced to the pre-quarters with a facile win but Neeraj Phogat (57kg) bowed out after a contentious loss on a mixed day for India at the World Women's Boxing Championship here on Saturday. Boora, defeated Mongolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat 5-0 in the opening round to set up a clash with second-seeded Welshwoman Lauren Price.

However, Phogat gave it her all in the clash against China's Qiao Jieru but didn't find favour with the judges who ruled against her in a 2-3 split decision. Boora's win was a convincing one in which she was showed herself to be the better boxer with more accurate punches. Even though the Mongolian clawed back in the final three minutes, it proved to be a case of too little too late.

Earlier, Phogat was clearly superior and kept her composure against an opponent, who hardly showed any technique. Flinging her arms aimlessly, defending awkwardly and grunting relentlessly, Jieru even coped a warning for excessive holding. But in a stunning call, the judges gave her the nod, leaving the Indian dejected. Phogat was competing in her debut world championship.

The Indian contingent officially protested against the decision as per the new norms introduced by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to ensure better judging. However, their appeal was turned down by the technical committee. According to the rules, teams are entitled to two unsuccessful protests. The coaches are required to raise a yellow card within a minute of the bout getting over and follow it up by paying USD 1000 within half an hour to seek a review of any decision.

The technical committee has the discretion to accept or reject a protest but once it chooses to accept, a decision is made only at the end of the day's session.

