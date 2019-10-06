Athletics-Mihambo sails to long jump gold

International Development News
Reuters Doha
Updated: 06-10-2019 23:31 IST
Germany's Malaika Mihambo capped off a dominating campaign soaring to long jump gold at the world championships on Sunday.

Owner of the top three jumps of the season coming into the championships, Mihambo made it four by flying 7.30 meters to land on top of the podium. Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk took the silver with 6.92m edging out Ese Brume by a centimeter, leaving the Nigerian to settle for bronze on 6.91.

Mihambo was the only jumper to get over seven meters, the German doing so on each of her last three attempts.

COUNTRY : Qatar
