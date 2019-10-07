Kiren Rijiju shares Biren Singh's throwback picture

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday shared a throwback picture of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh from his football playing days.

Rijiju took to Twitter and posted Singh's image, from 1981, meeting the then President of India Neelam Sanjiva Reddy.

"Shri Biren Singh, a national football player belonging to BSF team introduced to the President of India Shri Neelam Sanjiva Reddy during Durand Cup Final at Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi in 1981. BSF beat JCT 1-0. Now, he is the Chief Minister of Manipur @NBirenSingh ji," Rijiju tweeted. (ANI)

