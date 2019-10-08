Scherzer baffles Dodgers, Nats force Game 5

Ryan Zimmerman hit a three-run homer, Anthony Rendon drove in three more runs, and the Washington Nationals pulled away for a 6-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Monday night in the nation's capital. Washington evened the best-of-five series at 2-2 and forced a decisive Game 5 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Both teams have won one game at home and one game on the road.

Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer (1-0) stymied the Dodgers over seven quality innings on short rest. He gave up one run on four hits while walking three and striking out seven. The 35-year-old threw 72 of 109 pitches for strikes. Dodgers right-hander Julio Urias (0-1) gave up three runs on three hits while recording only two outs in his relief stint. He was one of five relievers to follow starting left-hander Rich Hill, who allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers opened the scoring with Justin Turner's solo shot in the first. He pulled a 95 mph fastball over the wall in left field for his second homer of the series and the ninth postseason homer of his career. The Nationals pulled even at 1-1 in the third. Rendon hit a sacrifice fly to left field to drive in Michael Taylor.

In the fifth, the Nationals added four more runs to seize a 5-1 advantage. Rendon singled to left field to drive in Trea Turner, and Zimmerman slammed a three-run homer three batters later. It was Zimmerman's fourth career postseason homer and gave him 13 postseason RBIs, breaking a tie with Bryce Harper (10) for the franchise record. Washington padded its lead in the sixth with another sacrifice fly from Rendon, who has four RBIs in four games this series after tallying 126 RBIs during the regular season to lead the majors.

Los Angeles loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but its comeback bid stalled when Chris Taylor struck out swinging and Joc Pederson grounded out to the second base to end the inning. Left-hander Sean Doolittle and right-hander Daniel Hudson combined for two scoreless innings of relief for the Nationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)