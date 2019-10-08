Mary Kom advances to quarters, defeat Jutmas Jitpong in World Boxing Championship

Six-time World Champion Mary Kom thrashed Jutmas Jitpong of Thailand by 5-0 in the ongoing AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship and moved into the quarterfinals of the tournament here on Tuesday. Kom, in the 51kg category, was too good for Jitpong and dominated her opponent throughout.

Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Kom on her victory. Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote: "Well begun Mary Kom! @MangteC defeated Thailand's Jutmas Jitpong with a 5-0 score to move into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Boxing Championship at Ulan Ude in Russia. #PunchMeinHaiDum." (ANI)

