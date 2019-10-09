Reports: Chiefs inking DT McClain, OL Wisniewski

The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kansas City also will sign veteran offensive lineman Stefan Wisniewski.

McClain, 31, has not played since being released by the Arizona Cardinals after the preseason. A 2011 third-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers, McClain played with six teams in the past eight seasons.

McClain played with the Atlanta Falcons last season, when he had nine tackles (eight solo) in 13 games, including five starts. Wisniewski has played eight seasons, the previous three years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played four seasons with the Oakland Raiders and a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was Oakland's 2011 second-round draft pick out of Penn State.

The Chiefs (4-1), who lost to the visiting Indianapolis Colts 19-13 on Sunday night, sought defensive line help following injuries to Chris Jones (groin strain) and Xavier Williams (ankle). Kansas City, which plays host to the Houston Texans on Sunday, reportedly waived guard Ryan Hunter to make room for McClain.

