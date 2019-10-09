Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL notebook: Broncos' Bausby had temporary paralysis

Denver Broncos cornerback De'Vante Bausby told reporters Tuesday he couldn't move for 30 minutes after a collision with a teammate Sunday during a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "I was awake the whole time. I was never unconscious, I just couldn't move, but I was still talking and everything," said Bausby, who was put on a backboard and taken off by a cart after a collision with linebacker Alexander Johnson in the second quarter. Bills send WR Jones to Raiders for 2021 pick

The Oakland Raiders acquired Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick, the teams announced Tuesday. The Raiders have needed help at wide receiver in part because of the departure of Antonio Brown before the start of the regular season, and with Tyrell Williams (foot) and J.J. Nelson (knee) out with injuries. U.S. women romp to fifth straight world title, Biles rewrites history

The United States women cruised to their fifth consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Tuesday, with Simone Biles becoming the event's most decorated woman. The Americans hardly made a mistake in the finals, with Biles helping them to a score of 172.330 -- 5.801 points more than second-placed Russia. Chinese state media slams basketball's NBA in free speech row

Chinese state media on Wednesday accused the National Basketball Association (NBA) of endorsing violence and peddling a "secessionist pipe dream" in an escalating row over comments by a team official in support of protests in Hong Kong. The tweet sent over the weekend by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has angered fans and authorities in China, threatening a business said to be worth more than $4 billion in a country where about 500 million fans consume NBA content. MLB notebook: Yanks' Chapman hurts hand in celebration

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman injured his pitching hand in a postgame celebration at Target Field following the division series sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Chapman wore a large bandage and wrap over his left hand when he met with reporters following the champagne and beer celebration of the team's three-game sweep. The protective covering was the size of a small ham and any damage to the left-hander's hand was not visible. MLB to Oakland: A's could move to Vegas

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told Oakland officials the Athletics could move to Las Vegas if the city doesn't drop a current lawsuit, mayor Libby Schaaf confirmed Tuesday in a television interview. The city of Oakland is trying to stop Alameda County from selling its share of the Coliseum to the team. The city and county share ownership of the stadium. Hearthstone player suspended over Hong Kong comment

Blizzard Entertainment suspended Hong Kong-based Hearthstone player Chung "blitzchung" Ng Wai for his public support of pro-democracy protestors in the city during a postgame interview on Sunday. Blitzchung, after winning a Grandmasters match, donned a gas mask and goggles -- similar to what the protestors wear to protect their identities -- on the official Taiwanese Hearthstone stream and repeated a slogan that is associated with those protesting the actions of the Chinese government in the area: "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our age!" U.S. loosens sponsor restrictions on athletes

When U.S. Olympic and Paralympic competitors take their moment in the spotlight at the Tokyo 2020 Games, they will be able to thank their parents, spouses, coaches -- and now their sponsors too. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced on Tuesday revised marketing guidance for next year's Summer Olympics that expands athletes' ability to market themselves. England players ready to walk off pitch over racist abuse

England's players are ready to walk off the pitch if they are subjected to racist abuse in Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria, striker Tammy Abraham said on Tuesday. England face the Czechs away in Group A on Friday before visiting Bulgaria on Monday for a match in a partially-closed stadium due to the home supporters' racist behavior in June. Murray fumes at Fognini in Shanghai defeat

Former world number one Andy Murray told Fabio Fognini to "shut up" before losing to the fiery Italian 7-6(4) 2-6 7-6(2) in an ill-tempered second-round clash at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday. Murray, 32, lost a tetchy battle with the world number 12 in which the Briton twice failed to serve out the match.

