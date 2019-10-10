Lanning and Healy move up in ICC Women's ODI rankings

Australia skipper Meg Lanning and wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy have moved up in the latest ICC Women's ODI player rankings. Lanning's average of 69 in the ODI series against Sri Lanka helped her improve her place in the latest ICC rankings.

The skipper who amassed 138 runs in the recently concluded ODI series is now at sixth place. Healy too moved up one place to three after smashing a century in the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the final ODI to clinch the series by 3-0. Jess Jonassen who became the fourth Australian bowler to scalp 100 wickets in ODI moved up by one place to secure the top spot in the rankings.

In the three-match ODI series, the Aussies have performed brilliantly as they won all the matches in the series. (ANI)

