The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Dutch Open Badminton tournament.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-LD IND

Mayank powers India to 273/3 on day one By Kushan Sarkar

Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) Opener Mayank Agarwal stamped his authority on a struggling South African attack with a second successive hundred as India cruised to 273 for three on the opening day of the second Test here.

SPO-IND-PUJARA Mayank has learnt art of conversion from domestic cricket: Pujara

By Kushan Sarkar Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) For someone who smashed 1000 first-class runs in a month's domestic cricket in 2017, it shouldn't come as a surprise that a heavy duty scorer like Mayank Agarwal knows a thing or two about the art of conversion, feels Cheteshwar Pujara.

SPO-IND-BARNES

Rabada is slowly getting back to his best: SA bowling coach Barnes Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) Kagiso Rabada is slowly showing signs of getting his mojo back as indicated by his spell in the post lunch session, observed South Africa's bowling coach Vincent Barnes.

SPO-PUJARA-RABADA-SLEDGING

Rabada tried to sledge but I was in my zone: Pujara Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada did try to disturb Cheteshwar Pujara's concentration on the opening day of the second Test, but tactic hardly bothered the senior India batsman as he was "in his own zone".

SPO-BCCI-LD AGM

Eight state units barred from attending BCCI AGM New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Eight state units out of the 38 were on Thursday barred from attending the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 23 due to non-compliance in their amended constitutions.

SPO-BOX-WOM-7THLD WORLD

Mary Kom assured of 8th world medal; 3 others also enter semis Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 10 (PTI) Six-time champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) on Thursday surpassed herself as the most successful boxer in the Women's World Championship history by securing an unprecedented eighth medal before three of her compatriots also entered the semifinals here.

SPO-BOX-NATIONALS Shiva, Hussamuddin, Prasad win golds as Services continue domination

Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), Oct 10 (PTI) Shiva Thapa (63kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and PL Prasad (52kg) clinched gold medals in their respective categories on the final day of fourth Elite Men's National Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

SPO-TENDULKAR-MCA Sachin gives suggestions to revive Mumbai's cricket glory

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday made several suggestions to improve Mumbai cricket, among them increase in number of grounds in the space-starved city.

SPO-RIJIJU Need to finish in top-10 by 2028 Olympics or else I'll be a failure as Sports Minister: Rijiju

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said he would fail as a Sports Minister if India cannot finish inside the top 10 in the medals tally by 2028 Olympics.

SPO-IND-OLY-HOUSE India to have first-ever Olympic Hospitality House during Tokyo Games

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) India will have its first-ever Olympic Hospitality House in Tokyo during the Summer Games next year.

SPO-KAPIL-CONFLICT Attending meeting in honorary capacity can't amount to conflict: Kapil

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Former India captain Kapil Dev, who resigned from the CAC after allegations of conflict of interest were levelled against him, on Thursday said performing a role in honorary capacity cannot be conflicted with a professional cricketing job.

SPO-SINDHU Will pick and choose tournaments to remain fit, says Sindhu

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) World champion shuttler P V Sindhu on Thursday said she will pick and choose tournaments to stay fit ahead of next year's Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-KAPIL-PACERS Current crop of pacers have changed the face of Indian cricket: Kapil

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) The legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday heaped praise on India's current pace battery, saying the fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket in the last four-five years.

SPO-ICA-ELECTIONS ICA elections: Rangaswamy set to be part of BCCI apex council, main fight between Azad and Gaekwad

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy is set to become a part of the all-powerful BCCI apex council as she is in line to be elected unopposed to the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) to be constituted following polls starting on Friday.

SPO-ATH-NATIONAL National Open Athletics C'ship: Javelin thrower Annu Rani wins gold as Neeraj pulls out

Ranchi, Oct 10 (PTI) Continuing her good run, Annu Rani bagged the gold medal in the women's javelin throw event at the 59th National Open Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

SPO-BAD-JUNIOR India's campaign ends in singles events of BWF World Jr C'ship

Kazan (Russia), Oct 10 (PTI) India's campaign in the singles competition at the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships came to a halt after Aditi Bhatt and Rohan Gurbani crashed out of their respective events here on Thursday.

SPO-BCCI-AGM-BANERJEE CoA's decision arbitrary and wrong: Former BCCI lawyer

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) BCCI's former principal legal advisor Usha Nath Banerjee on Thursday questioned the Committee of Administrators' decision to debar three affiliated units, including Tamil Nadu from attending the Board's AGM and termed it "utterly arbitrary and wrong".

SPO-MARYKOM-COMMENTS Medal secured, Mary Kom now eyes top finish at worlds

Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 10 (PTI) The job is only half done, Indian icon M C Mary Kom (51kg) said on Thursday after securing an unparalleled eighth medal at the women's world boxing championship and adding to her status as the marquee tournament's most successful pugilist.

SPO-BHUTIA-INTERVIEW Indian football team heavily dependent on Chhetri: Bhutia

By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday said that the forward line of the current team is heavily dependent on Sunil Chhetri and the other players need to step up and score goals.

