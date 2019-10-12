Steelers rule Rudolph out, activate Lynch

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday officially ruled quarterback Mason Rudolph out for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, less than a week after he was knocked unconscious by a hit against the Baltimore Ravens. Earlier on Friday, Ravens safety Earl Thomas told ESPN he was fined $21,000 by the NFL for his hit on Rudolph.

Despite the concussion, Rudolph returned to practice this week and worked with the scout team. But ultimately, the second-year player was one of four players ruled out of the Sunday night game. He will be joined in street clothes by running back Jaylen Samuels (knee), James Washington (shoulder) and fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee). Nix, who sustained his injury in the season opener, could be back next week. Samuels and Washington are expected to miss multiple weeks.

The club also activated quarterback Paxton Lynch to back up Devlin Hodges -- the Steelers' third starting quarterback this season -- and running back Trey Edmunds from the practice squad.

