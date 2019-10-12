Report: Brown wants to resolve issues, return to NFL

Antonio Brown reportedly wants to resolve his off-field issues and return to the NFL soon. The troubled former Steelers-Raiders-Patriots wideout hopes to have his playing status cleared up "in the next few weeks," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday.

Brown, 31, is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy after a former trainer filed a lawsuit alleging that she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions. Last month, Brown tweeted that he "will not be playing in the NFL anymore." Last week, he filed eight grievances against the Raiders and Patriots seeking a reported $39.8 million in lost salary, bonuses, and guaranteed money.

Despite his "retirement" announcement, sources told Fowler that Brown has been training and staying in shape and would welcome a return to New England if he is cleared to play. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection appeared in just one game this season, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 43-0 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

