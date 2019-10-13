Soccer-Sanchez, Medel injured for Chile in 0-0 draw with Colombia

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez injured tendons in his left ankle during their 0-0 draw with Colombia and is returning to his club Inter Milan for further tests, the Chilean Football Federation said on Sunday. Sanchez was fouled moments before the end of Saturday's stalemate in Alicante, Spain and had to come off.

He will miss Chile's friendly against Guinea on Tuesday, which will take place in the same city. Gary Medel of Bologna will also miss the match after suffering a muscle problem in the first half against Colombia.

The 0-0 draw was Chile's fifth game without a win under coach Reinaldo Rueda.

Also Read: Strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake off Chile coast: USGS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)