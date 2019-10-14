Zimbabwe and Nepal readmitted as ICC members

Zimbabwe and Nepal have been readmitted as ICC members following the conclusion of the ICC board meetings here on Monday. Zimbabwe was readmitted by the ICC board following a meeting between the ICC Chairman and Chief Executive, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and Zimbabwe Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry and Gerald Mlotshwa, the Chairman of the Sports and Recreation Commission.

They were suspended in July 2019 by the ICC following government interference in the running of the Board. "I would like to thank the Zimbabwe Sports Minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket. Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC Board. Funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will continue to be on a controlled basis as part of a collective effort behind getting the game in Zimbabwe back on an even keel," ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said.

Zimbabwe will now be able to take up their place in the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup in January and the ICC Super League later in 2020. Nepal has also been reinstated on a conditional basis following their 2016 suspension for breach of the ICC regulations which prohibit government interference and require free and fair elections. Election of a 17-member central working committee for the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) was completed earlier this month and paved the way for the re-admittance of the CAN.

"Given the progress made in Nepal, a transition plan will now be developed for the Cricket Association of Nepal to support full compliance with Associate Membership criteria, which will also involve controlled funding," Manohar said. (ANI)

Also Read: Families survive on one meal in drought-hit Zimbabwe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)