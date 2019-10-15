Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Racist abuse blights Bulgaria-England qualifier

Racist abuse cast a blight over a Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England on Monday with the match in Sofia twice halted by the referee after monkey noises and chants from the crowd were aimed at black players from the visiting team. English FA chairman Greg Clarke, present at the Levski Stadium, said it was "probably one of the most appalling nights I have seen in football." Brady says he won't ask Gronkowski to return to Patriots

Tom Brady said Monday he won't ask Rob Gronkowski to end his retirement to return to the New England Patriots. "I love that guy. I'm so happy that he's enjoying his time, his life," Brady said of Gronkowski, who caught 79 touchdown passes at tight end for the Patriots. "He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what's best for him. He's the only person that can make those decisions. I don't lobby for those things." Kosgei shatters Radcliffe's world record, Cherono wins men's race

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old women's marathon world record but former Alberto Salazar coached athletes, including Mo Farah, were never a factor in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. The 25-year-old Kosgei set a blistering pace from the start to run two hours, 14 minutes, four seconds and shatter Radcliffe's previous record of 2:15:25 which the Briton set in London in April 2003. NHL roundup: Penguins rout Jets for 3rd straight win

Sam Lafferty, Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese each scored twice as the Pittsburgh Penguins won their third game in a row, defeating the host Winnipeg Jets 7-2 Sunday. Dominik Simon also scored for the Penguins and goaltender Tristan Jarry made 27 saves. NFL roundup: Watson, Texans hand Chiefs 2nd straight loss

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 280 yards and accounted for three touchdowns Sunday as the Texans handled the Chiefs 31-24 at Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Watson and the Texans executed 83 plays, 36 more than Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (4-2), who suffered a second straight defeat at home for the first time since 2015. Houston (4-2) rolled to 472 total yards, using six drives of 10 plays or more. Kipchoge, 10 others nominated for male athlete of year

Kenyan Eluid Kipchoge, who on Saturday became the first man to run a marathon in less than two hours, is one of 11 nominees for the IAAF male athlete of the year, athletics' governing body said on Monday. Kipchoge, who finished a special marathon in Vienna in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds that will not be recognized for world record purposes, also was nominated for his London Marathon course record. Stephen Jones: Cowboys coach Garrett safe

The Cowboys' third straight loss, to the previously winless New York Jets on Sunday, hasn't changed the thoughts of Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones about the future of head coach Jason Garrett. "Absolutely not," Stephen Jones said on his radio show Monday on 105.3 The Fan. "We're ready to go. I think this team just needs to get a win under its belt, and I still think we can have a great year and feel good about it and feel great about Jason and his staff and feel like we'll go to work here this week and move forward." MLB notebook: Mets reportedly bring in Perez for interview

The New York Mets are considering ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez in their managerial search, according to SNY.tv, which reported he was in New York on Monday for a second interview. The first interview was via phone. Mickey Callaway was fired by the Mets on Oct. 3 after two seasons as their manager. Doping: CAS to hear Sun's case in public on Nov. 15

China's world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang will answer allegations about anti-doping violations in an open court hearing on Nov. 15, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday. In a break from usual procedure, CAS said that the case would be held in public in a Montreux hotel in Switzerland after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against a decision by swimming's governing body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing in a random drug test last September. LeBron says Rockets GM 'wasn't educated' when he sent Hong Kong tweet

LeBron James weighed in on the controversy between China and the NBA on Monday, saying that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey "wasn't educated" when he sent a tweet in support of protesters in Hong Kong this month. Morey's tweet of support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong on Oct. 4 set off a firestorm, prompting Chinese sponsors and partners to cut ties with the league and the NBA to answer difficult questions about free speech.

