Reuters Sofia
Updated: 15-10-2019 19:13 IST
Bulgarian soccer chief quits after racist abuse during England match

Borislav Mihaylov stepped down as president of the Bulgarian Football Union after the prime minister urged him to quit his post following racist abuse and monkey chants from Bulgaria fans towards black England players during their Euro 2020 qualifier.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called earlier for former goalkeeper Mihaylov to step down after Monday's match was temporarily halted by the referee to tackle abuse from the crowd under a three-step protocol by European soccer governing body UEFA.

COUNTRY : Bulgaria
