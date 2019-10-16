Sports Schedule

The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours:

SPO-GANGULY-DHONI Would like to know what selectors think about Dhoni's future: BCCI President-elect Ganguly

By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) The BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that he would like to know the national selection committee's plans with regards to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future and then give his opinion on the matter.

SPO-LD KUMBLE

Back off and help players relax: Kumble's learnings from previous coaching stints By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Spin great Anil Kumble says one of the biggest learnings from his previous coaching stints, including the controversial one with the Indian team, is to "back off and help the players relax".

SPO-IOA-GFI-FIG GFI president has no time for gymnastics, his letters are forged: IOA chief to FIG

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has written a strong letter to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), alleging that the head of the national federation Sudhakar Shetty has no interest in the sport and is even unaware that his signatures wete "forged" by other officials.

SPO-ICA ICA prepares tentative budget of Rs 15-20 crore at first meeting

By Bharat Sharma/Nikhil Bapat New Delhi/Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) has prepared a tentative annual budget of Rs 15-20 crore to run its affairs as it met for the first time here on Wednesday.

SPO-FOOT-LD CHHETRI

India's performance was no match to atmosphere at Salt Lake: Chhetri Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) India captain Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday said the team's underwhelming draw in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh was no match to the electrifying atmosphere at the Salt Lake Stadium here.

SPO-DHONI

I am like everyone else just that I control my emotions better: Dhoni New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Display of emotions is not something that one associates with Mahendra Singh Dhoni but the enigmatic former India skipper says he feels as strongly as anyone else, just that he is good at controlling the negative ones a lot better than most.

SPO-NGIDI-INTERVIEW

Lungi Ngidi: Of financial struggles, friendship with Rabada and 'Lungi Dance' By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Lungi Ngidi knew as a child that life wasn't a bed of roses but loved the fact that on a cricket pitch, the inequalities -- be it social or financial -- vanished with talent prevailing over everything else

SPO-BAD-IND Saina's struggles continue as she crashes out of Denmark Open

Odense (Denmark), Oct 16 (PTI) Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal's struggles continued with a first round loss against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the Denmark Open here on Wednesday.

SPO-LD-HAZARE-JAISWAL Hazare: Jaiswal's double century helps Mumbai beat Jharkhand

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) Seventeen-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a blazing 203 as Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 39 runs in their final Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday.

SPO-AKHTAR-GANGULY India lacked mentality to beat Pakistan before Ganguly became captain: Akhtar

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he never felt India can beat Pakistan before Sourav Ganguly became the captain and attributed the "transformation of Indian cricket" to the BCCI president-elect

SPO-HOCK-JUNIOR India beat Australia 5-1, qualify for final of Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), Oct 16 (PTI) The Indian junior men's hockey team thrashed Australia 5-1 to qualify for the final of the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Wednesday.

SPO-TENDULKAR-SUPEROVER Tendulkar welcomes ICC's Super Over rule change

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) He was the first to recommend it and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday welcomed the ICC's decision to stop boundary count as a way of deciding knockout games in its global tournaments like the World Cup.

SPO-RUSSELL-T10-OLYMPICS T10 can help cricket become part of Olympic: Russell

Abu Dhabi, Oct 16 (PTI) West Indies' big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell on Wednesday reckoned that the advent of T10 format could help cricket become part of the Olympics.

SPO-HUNDRED-SMITH-WARNER Smith, Warner among most expensive players in The Hundred

London, Oct 16 (PTI) The Australian duo of Steve Smith and David Warner emerged as the most expensive players in the inaugural draft for The Hundred league, to be held in July.

SPO-HAZARE-RECORD Mumbai teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest cricketer to score 200

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) Mumbai teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday smashed his way into the record books by becoming the youngest player to score a List-A double century.

SPO-HAZARE-GROUP B Delhi hammer Haryana in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vadodara, Oct 16 (PTI) Spinners and an unbeaten 56 from Anuj Rawat helped Delhi complete an emphatic seven-wicket win over Haryana in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday.

SPO-ICC-UAE-CORRUPTION Three UAE national team players suspended by ICC on charges of corruption

Dubai, Oct 16 (PTI) Three UAE national team players, including captain Mohammed Naveed, have been provisionally suspended on charges of corruption, the ICC said on Wednesday.

