Report: Seahawks TE Dissly to have Achilles surgery

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly is scheduled to undergo Achilles surgery on Thursday and should be back for the 2020 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Dissly was running a pass route in the end zone Sunday in the second quarter of Seattle's come-from-behind win over the host Cleveland Browns when he made a cut and tumbled to the ground, clutching at his leg.

Dissly made no catches on Sunday. He has 23 grabs for the season, amassing 262 yards and a team-high four touchdown receptions. Dissly also sustained a major injury as a rookie in 2018, tearing his right patellar tendon and playing in only four games. In 10 total NFL games, Dissly has 31 catches for 418 yards and six touchdowns.

The Seahawks are 5-1 and trail the first-place San Francisco 49ers (5-0) by a half-game in the NFC West. Seattle hosts the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (4-2) on Sunday.

