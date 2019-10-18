REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHINA/ NBA's Silver says Hong Kong tweet furor already hit league's bottom line

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday that the fallout following a tweet from a Houston Rockets official who backed the Hong Kong democracy protests has already cost the league substantial financial losses in China. BOXING-INDIA-OLYMPICS/

Kom caught in Olympic qualification row in India MC Mary Kom has inspired many young boxers in India but one of the new generation feels the six-times world champion has received special treatment from the country’s federation over Olympic qualification and is fighting back.

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-PHI-HARPER/ Harper on Nationals' postseason run: 'An amazing thing'

Bryce Harper played his first seven seasons with the Nationals, leaving Washington in the offseason to sign a 10-year, $330 million megadeal with division rival Philadelphia. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-SCF-B04/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen will go top of the table if they beat hosts Frankfurt.

18 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-NCE-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nice v Paris St Germain Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Leaders Paris St Germain travel to Nice in Ligue 1.

18 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Barcelona Eibar host FC Barcelona in La Liga.

19 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v West Ham United 19 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Augsburg v Bayern Munich

Augsburg host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. 19 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BRH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

19 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United Chelsea play Newcastle United in the Premier League.

19 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-VAL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia Atletico Madrid host Valencia in La Liga.

19 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Burnley 19 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

19 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City 19 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-WAT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Tottenham Hotspur play Watford in the Premier League. 19 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-DIJ/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lyon v Dijon Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap

Lyon host Dijon in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action. 19 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-HEL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Verona

Napoli host Verona in a Serie A match 19 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-MCI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Crystal Palace welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park in the Premier League. 19 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund play Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga. 19 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Third test India and South Africa play the third and final test in Pune.

19 Oct TENNIS

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. 19 Oct

TENNIS-MOSCOW/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Kremlin Cup

Action from the semi-finals of the ATP 250 tournament in Moscow. 19 Oct

TENNIS-MOSCOW/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Kremlin Cup

Action from the semi-finals of the WTA Premier tournament in Moscow. 19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-LUXEMBOURG/ Tennis - WTA International - Luxembourg Open

Action from the semi-finals of the WTA International event in Luxembourg. 19 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-FRA/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v France - News conferences & training France prepare for the third Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita.

19 Oct RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v South Africa - News conferences & training Japan and South Africa prepare for the fourth Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.

19 Oct RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Australia England play Australia in the first Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita.

19 Oct 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-IRL/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Ireland New Zealand play Ireland in the second Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.

19 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT GOLF

GOLF-CJCUP/ Golf - PGA Tour - CJ Cup

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion at the PGA Tour event at Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju island in South Korea. 19 Oct

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - French Open

Action from day one of the French Open at Le Golf National. 19 Oct

MotoGP MOTOR-MOTOGP-JAPAN/ (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying Qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix - the 16th race of the MotoGP season.

19 Oct 04:05 ET / 08:05 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ (PIX) Cricket - India v South Africa - Third test - South Africa skipper seeks fighting response from battered team

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is hoping for a fighting reaction from his beleaguered team as they go into the final test against India at Ranchi on Saturday seeking to avoid a series whitewash. 19 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

