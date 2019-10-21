Astros' Espada interviews again for Cubs' managerial job

Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada flew to Chicago on Sunday to conduct a second interview with the Cubs regarding the team's managerial position, multiple media outlets reported. Espada, 44, first interviewed with the Cubs on Oct. 14, which was an off day during the American League Championship Series. Houston won the ALCS by defeating the New York Yankees four games to two, capped by a 6-4 win on Saturday.

MLB.com first reported Espada would interview again with the Cubs on Sunday. The Astros will begin the Word Series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, giving Espada two days to pursue the Cubs' job.

Espada, a Puerto Rico native, spent 2014-17 with the Yankees, one year as a front-office assistant and three as manager Joe Girardi's third base coach. He has been on manager A.J. Hinch's staff the past two seasons in Houston. Former Cubs catcher David Ross was widely considered the favorite to get the Chicago managerial job. A second interview, however, seemingly strengthens Espada's candidacy.

Chicago reportedly also has interviewed Cubs coaches Mark Loretta and Will Venable, Girardi and former Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler. Major League Baseball discourages teams from making major announcements during the World Series, so a Cubs managerial hire likely will happen on an off day or after the series ends.

