Soccer-Hearts probe allegations of racist abuse aimed at Rangers' Morelos

Heart of Midlothian have launched an investigation into allegations that fans directed racial abuse towards Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during Sunday's 1-1 draw between the Scottish Premiership teams. Colombia international Morelos was allegedly subjected to abuse from the stands as he celebrated scoring an equalizer in front of Hearts supporters.

"The club is aware of an incident of alleged racism and is currently investigating it," Hearts said in a statement. "It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offense will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle Park."

The Hearts investigation is the latest in a series of incidents with alleged racist overtones at soccer matches in Britain over the weekend. An English FA Cup fourth qualifying round match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned on Saturday due to reports of fans directing racist abuse at Haringey's players.

On Sunday, Championship (second-tier) side Bristol City said they were investigating allegations of racist language used by their fans during their 3-0 away defeat against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road a day earlier.

Also Read: Umpire dies in Pakistan after suffering heart attack on ground in club tournament

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)