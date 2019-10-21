REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/ Japan's glorious dream ends but Brave Blossoms depart unbowed

OITA, Japan - Japan were beaten up and bundled out of the World Cup on Sunday but whatever happens over the next two weeks will have to be pretty special for the Brave Blossoms to be displaced as the symbol of the ninth edition of rugby's showpiece tournament. CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

India on verge of series sweep as S Africa crumble again NEW DELHI - India subjected South Africa to the ignominy of a follow-on and were two wickets away from inflicting a series whitewash on the visitors after dominating day three of the third and final test in Ranchi on Monday.

MOTOR-F1-WILLIAMS/ Williams line up Latifi for three practice sessions

LONDON- Canadian Nicholas Latifi, a leading candidate to replace Polish driver Robert Kubica at Williams next season, will take part in first practice sessions at the next three Formula One grands prix. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GAL-MAD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Galatasaray v Real Madrid - News conferences & training Galatasaray and Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match in Istanbul.

21 Oct 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-LMO/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow press conference and training 21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-ATT/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta training & news conference

21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Arsenal Sheffield United play Arsenal in the Premier League.

21 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-VAL/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Lille & Valencia news conferences & training Champions league match LOSC Lille against Valencia CF trainings and news conferences

Oct 22 SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam news conference & training Ajax Amsterdam prepare for their Champions League group stage match at home to Chelsea.

22 Oct 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-RADCLIFFE/ Athletics-Radcliffe looks at what lies ahead for the marathon

Paula Radcliffe, who watched her 16-year old marathon record fall to Kenyan Brigid Kosgei last weekend takes a look at might lay ahead for event as once thought of impossible barriers are smashed. 21 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/DAGG (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Former New Zealand back Dagg gives thoughts on World Cup semi-finals Former New Zealand winger Israel Dagg gives thoughts on the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

22 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/DALLAGLIO (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Former England forward Dallaglio gives thoughts on World Cup semi-finals Former England number eight Lawrence Dallaglio gives thoughts on the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

22 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand news conference New Zealand hold news conference looking ahead to Rugby World Cup semi-final against England.

22 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-WTAELITE/ Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy

The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. Oct 22

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open

Action from day two of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 22 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-BASEL/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel

Action from round one of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 22 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRICKET RICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Third test India and South Africa play the third and final test in Pune.

Oct 22

