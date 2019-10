Sports Schedule for Tuesday, October 22

Cricket South Africa's Tour of India

3rd Test: 4th Day of third and final Test in Ranchi from 9:30 am Preview of Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals

Preview of BCCI's Annual General Meeting in Mumbai

Football Indian Super League

Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos

Badminton Indians in action at the French Open Badminton

(Star player: PV Sindhu).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)