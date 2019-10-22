Diamond League gets second China meet

Paris, Oct 22 (AFP) The Diamond League international athletics series will expand to 15 meetings next season with an additional event in China, organisers have announced. The IAAF said in a statement that 15 meetings will be staged between April 17 and September 11, one more than this year with an additional date in China at a venue yet to be decided.

The Stockholm Diamond League meeting is retained despite a plan announced earlier this year to exclude it for 2020 in a bid to streamline the series while widening its appeal. A decision to replace the traditional two-meeting final of the league by one final meeting in Zurich is maintained.

The second event in China, scheduled for May 10 in addition to the Shanghai meeting a week later, follows the announcement of a new sponsorship deal with China's Wanda Sports Group, the statement said. The IAAF also decided to cut the broadcast time of individual meetings from two hours to 90 minutes.

"The Diamond League is our shop window and we want to attract new fans with a fast, action-packed format that is commercially attractive to broadcasters and partners," said IAAF president Sebastian Coe. "That approach has already been endorsed by our new title sponsor Wanda." Diamond League 2020 calendar

April 17: Doha May 10: China (venue to be decided)

May 16: Shanghai May 24: Stockholm

May 28: Rome May 31: Rabat

June 7: Eugene, Oregon June 11: Oslo

June 13: Paris July 4: London

July 10: Monaco August 16: Gateshead, England

August 20: Lausanne,Switzerland September 4: Brussels

September 11: Zurich, Switzerland. AFP BS

