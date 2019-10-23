Jaguars QB Foles back at practice, targets Week 11 return

For the first time since he was injured in Week 1, Nick Foles was on the field with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. A limited participant in practice, Foles will be limited to non-contact activity but is on schedule to be activated from injured reserve by Week 11, NFL Network reported.

Foles suffered a broken collarbone in his first regular-season game with the Jaguars (3-4) in September against the Kansas City Chiefs. During surgery, he had a plate and screws installed over the broken bone to promote healing. Rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick, took over for Foles against the Chiefs and is expected to remain the starter going forward.

Foles also suffered a broken collarbone with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 but said this injury was much worse. That injury happened in early November of that season; he did not have surgery and missed the final two months of the year. Foles is eligible to come off injured reserve after eight weeks, and with the Jaguars having a bye in Week 10, he could be ready to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 on Nov. 17.

In the Kansas City game, Foles was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter. As he released the throw, the quarterback was hit by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who landed on Foles and drove his left shoulder into the ground. The Jaguars host the New York Jets on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)