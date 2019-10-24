Golf-English teenager Hill youngest male winner of world ranking event

English teenager Josh Hill became the youngest male winner of a tournament offers Official World Golf Ranking points, sealing the Al Ain Open title on the MENA Tour at the age of 15 years, six months and 27 days. Dubai-born Hill shot a final round of eight-under-par 62 on Wednesday to prevail by two strokes and beat the record set by Ryo Ishikawa in 2007. Ishikawa lifted the KSB Cup trophy at the age of 15 years and eight months.

As an amateur, Hill was not allowed to claim the winner's cheque of $13,500. It went to England's second-placed Harry Ellis instead. "I really don't know what to say right now. I'm shocked," Hill, the youngest member of England's under-18 squad, said https://menatour.golf/news/details/josh-hill-15-shatters-world-record-with-a-sensational-display-to-triumph-at-the-al-ain-open-by-arena on the Tour website.

"If you had told me during the summer that I will be winning a MENA Tour title against professionals and become the youngest- ever winner of an OWGR event, I would have laughed at the notion. I guess hard work pays." Former Masters champion Danny Willett called the achievement "seriously impressive". Six-times major winner Nick Faldo tweeted: "Great playing Josh... what's next for you?"

The MENA Tour, which is held in the Middle East and North Africa, began awarding world ranking points to winners three years ago.

