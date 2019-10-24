International Development News
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran wins three gold medals at World Military Games

Indian Para Athlete of Madras Engineering Group & Centre, Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran, clinched three gold medals in the seventh World Military Games 2019 being held at Wuhan, China.

Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran (middle) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Para Athlete of Madras Engineering Group & Centre, Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran, clinched three gold medals in the seventh World Military Games 2019 here. Gunasekaran won one gold medal each in three events -- 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters events.

He also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning a gold medal in 200 meters event in recently conducted Handisport Open Paris 2019. Gunasekaran suffered mine blast injury on June 4, 2008, which resulted in amputation below left knee and undergone surgery at ALC, Pune on July 3 of the same year.

In the Sri Lanka Army Para Games at Colombo in 2015, Indian Army and Paralympic Committee of India had sponsored Gunasekaran. He did not disappoint and won a silver in 100m event and gold in the 200m event. Gunasekaran is the first Indian Para Athlete in T-44 category to win a medal for the Army in the World Para Military Games and break the Asian record.

Last year in October, he took part in the Para Asian Games and bagged a silver medal in 400 meters and bronze in 200m event. (ANI)

