International Development News
Development News Edition

Saifuddin ruled out of India T20 series due to back injury

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 20:45 IST
Saifuddin ruled out of India T20 series due to back injury

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming three-game T20 series against India owing to a nagging back injury. The 22-year all-rounder, who had missed Bangladesh's crucial World Cup match against Australia at Nottingham and the ODI series in Sri Lanka, will not be able to recover in time from a back injury for the India series, beginning November 3.

Multiple scans confirmed that the persistent injury would take more time to heal and he will continue his rehab while being monitored by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's medical team. Saifuddin, who has taken 12 wickets in 13 T20Is, did not feature in any competitive match since playing the final of a T20 tri-series featuring Afghanistan and Zimbabwe on September 24.

"Due to a reoccurring back injury Saif(uddin) will be rested from the India tour this year giving him an opportunity to consolidate his recovery over a longer period of time," said Bangladesh team physiotherapist Julian Calefato in a statement. "He now will also have the opportunity to spend more time strengthening his body and his situation will be reviewed by the medical team again in the upcoming weeks for further updates."

Bangladesh are yet to announce a replacement for Saifuddin. The three-match T20 series starts in New Delhi on November 3 followed by matches at Rajkot and Nagpur on November 7 and 10 respectively.

Bangladesh will also play two Tests as part of the World Championship, in Indore and Kolkata, from November 14-18 and November 22-26 respectively. The upcoming tour was on Monday thrown into jeopardy after the Bangladesh players refused to participate in any cricketing activity until their demands, including a hike in salary, were met.

However, the tour was back on track after the cricketers, led by star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, on Wednesday called off their strike after getting assurance from the country's board that all their demands will be met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 1-JK Rowling urges young travellers: no more 'voluntourism'

Well-meaning Western students who volunteer at orphanages are fuelling the abuse and trafficking of children, British author J.K. Rowling said on Thursday, as she launched a campaign against so-called voluntourism. Propped up by donations a...

American Airlines earnings rise despite Boeing MAX hit

New York, Oct 24 AFP American Airlines rode strong demand for flying among the travelling public to higher earnings on Thursday despite mounting costs connected to the prolonged grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. Shares of the big US carrier ...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Wales fullback Williams ruled out of World Cup semi - BBC

Wales fullback Liam Williams has been ruled out of Sundays World Cup semi-final against South Africa after sustaining an ankle injury, the BBC reported on Thursday. Williams, who has won 62 caps and started all of Waless World Cup games exc...

ISIS terror module case: NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against Riyas Aboobacker

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a supplementary charge-sheet before a special NIA court in Kerala against one Riyas Aboobacker in connection with the ISIS module case. Riyas Aboobacker had organised conspiracy meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019